https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/update-green-truck-pulled-fired-two-gop-staffers-17-year-old-victim-andre-conley-left-laying-face-parking-lot/

Via Power Line — Lacy Johnson is the Republican who is challenging Ilhan Omar in Minnesota’s 5th District.

Lacy is an excellent candidate fighting an uphill battle against a radical communist and America-hater.

On Monday two Lacy Johnson aides were shot standing outside a convenience store when one or more shooters opened fire. It was a drive-by shooting. The 17-year-old staffer later died at the hospital.

The 17-year-old outreach coordinator for Lacy’s campaign, Andre Conley, was killed Monday outside a gas station in north Minneapolis.

Our hearts go out to the families of Diontae Rayquan Wallace and Andre Conley, two Henry High students who were killed this week by senseless gun violence. Henry and North High principals joined other educators to call for an end to the violence. @MPS_News https://t.co/mxRfdBP8i5 — AchieveMpls (@AchieveMpls) September 16, 2020

In 2019 in Minneapolis there were 48 homicides the entire year.

Young Andre Conley was the 59th homicide victim in the city this year.

Homicides have spiked in Minneapolis since the George Floyd leftist riots.

According to reports Andre Conley was the city's 59th homicide victim this year and the ninth homicide victim under 18-years-old.

An eyewitness said Andre Conley was murdered when a green truck pulled up and started shooting. The two GOP staffers were hit in the shooting.

A witness rushed over to Andre to offer aid but a woman told him to not move the body.

Andre lay face down on the pavement while people milled around outside the convenience store.

The Star-Tribune reported:

The boy was the city’s 59th homicide victim of the year — and the ninth who was 18 or under — according to a database maintained by the Star Tribune. Elder said the two victims were standing with a group of people in the parking lot of the Super USA, at 3807 N. Fremont Av. when at least one suspect opened fire. A graphic video posted online captured the shooting’s aftermath, showing a number of people milling around outside the store, some speaking frantically, while the boy lay face down on the pavement. A witness, who declined to be identified, said that he was driving by when he had noticed a green truck pull up to the group and then heard bursts of gunfire — “big shells, like bup, bup, bup.” The witness said he pulled into the parking lot and rushed over to the boy to offer aid, but stopped when a woman instructed him not to move the body. No arrests had been announced as of Monday afternoon. The incident continued a surge in bloodshed since the unrest after the May 25 killing of George Floyd and the riots that followed, with the city setting a 20-year high in homicides late last month. In the crime-heavy 1990s, the city regularly recorded more than 60 homicides per year — including an all-time high of 97 in 1995 — but as in other cities across the country the number of slayings slowly declined in the ensuing years. But the city has seen a resurgence of violence this year, which experts attribute to a variety of factors ranging from warming temperatures and unrest over police brutality to the economic and psychological strain of the COVID-19 pandemic. At the same time, they point out that overall crime remains at generational lows across the country.

