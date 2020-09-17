https://hannity.com/media-room/update-suspect-facing-30-years-for-abusing-8-year-old-was-bailed-out-by-fund-promoted-by-kamala-harris/

*UPDATE*

“A man facing up to 30 years in prison for allegedly sexually assaulting an eight-year-old girl is among those who were bailed out of jail by the Minnesota Freedom Fund promoted by Democratic nominee for Vice President Kamala Harris,” reports the Daily Caller.

NEW: A man facing up to 30 years in prison for allegedly sexually assaulting an eight-year-old girl is among those who were bailed out of jail by the Minnesota Freedom Fund promoted by Democratic nominee for Vice President @KamalaHarris https://t.co/Nm5dlmhpdP — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 17, 2020

In addition to a child rapist, the fund also gave bail to a man who allegedly robbed and stomped on a victim’s head in Minneapolis and a man accused of assaulting an elderly woman as he burglarized her home It is still live on her Twitter account.https://t.co/0NePfIpE2K — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 17, 2020

Bail Fund Promoted By Kamala Harris Helped Man Accused Of Sexually Penetrating A Child https://t.co/HOjS8eZiil — Jake Schneider (@jacobkschneider) September 17, 2020

Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris blatantly sided with anti-police activists in Minnesota at the height of that state’s riots back in June; asking activists to “help post bail” for random people while posting a link to the ‘Minnesota Freedom Fund.’

“If you’re able to, chip in now to the @MNFreedomFund to help post bail for those protesting on the ground in Minnesota,” posted Harris.

If you’re able to, chip in now to the @MNFreedomFund to help post bail for those protesting on the ground in Minnesota. https://t.co/t8LXowKIbw — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) June 1, 2020

The Senator’s double-standard on the environment was also on display last week when arrived in her private jet and entered her private SUV after calling for the ‘Green New Deal’.

Wheels down in Miami,” posted Harris.

“From a fossil fuel guzzling private plane to a fossil fuel guzzling SUV. Democrats don’t think the rules they want for everybody else should apply to them!” responded the Trump campaign.

