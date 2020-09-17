https://www.theepochtimes.com/us-envoy-begins-second-recent-high-level-visit-to-taiwan_3503824.html

TAIPEI, Taiwan—U.S. Under Secretary of State Keith Krach arrived in Taiwan on Thursday for the second visit by a high-level American official in two months, prompting a stern warning and threat of possible retaliation from China.

Beijing considers Taiwan its own and opposes all official contacts between other countries and the self-governing island.

Krach arrived at an air force base in Taipei, the capital, for a three-day visit. Wearing a mask, he bumped elbows in greetings with Taiwanese Deputy Foreign Minister Harry Ho-Jen Tseng.

Krach, the highest-level State Department official to visit the island in decades, is to meet Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen and other senior officials, the island’s foreign ministry said.

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen delivers a speech after her inauguration ceremony at a government guest house in Taipei, Taiwan on May 20, 2020. (Taiwan Presidential Office via AP)

The visit by Krach, who is under secretary for economic growth, energy, and the environment, follows a high-profile trip in August by U.S. Health Secretary Alex Azar, the highest-level U.S. Cabinet official to visit since the United States switched formal relations from Taiwan to China in 1979.

However, the United States has maintained unofficial ties with Taiwan since the official diplomatic break and is the island’s most important ally and provider of defense equipment.

Ahead of Krach’s arrival, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Kelly Craft, had lunch Wednesday with Taiwan’s top official in New York, a meeting she called historic and a further step in the Trump administration’s campaign to strengthen relations with Taiwan.

Craft said her lunch with James K.J. Lee, director of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in New York, was the first meeting between a top Taiwan official and a U.S. ambassador to the United Nations since 1971, when the China seat at the U.N. was passed from Taipei to Beijing.

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Craft, right, meets James K.J. Lee, director-general of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in New York, for lunch at a restaurant in Midtown Manhattan on Sept. 16, 2020. (Mary Altaffer/AP Photo)

“I’m looking to do the right thing by my president, and I feel that he has sought to strengthen and deepen this bilateral relationship with Taiwan and I want to continue that on behalf of the administration,” she told The Associated Press.

In Taiwan, Krach is to attend a banquet hosted by Tsai on Friday and hold discussions on the creation of a new economic and commercial dialogue, according to Taiwan’s de facto ambassador in the United States, Hsiao Bi-khim. He will also attend a memorial service for former President Lee Teng-hui, who led the island’s transition to democracy and died at age 97 in July.

Krach’s visit and Craft’s lunch with Lee are certain to exacerbate mounting tensions between Washington and Beijing over the COVID-19 pandemic, trade, technology, Hong Kong, and the South China Sea.

China condemned the visit on Thursday and warned it could retaliate.

By Huizhong Wu

Epoch Times staff contributed to this report.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

