https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/video-australians-chant-freedom-market-shut-covid-riot-cops/

(SUMMIT NEWS) – A remarkable video out of Australia shows people chanting “freedom!” as a food market is forcefully shut down by COVID riot cops.

The clip shows dozens of police on horseback and armed with riot gear facing off against market sellers and customers.

Chants of “freedom, freedom!” then break out as one officer directs the riot police to move in.

Cops armed with shields then begin charging and pushing people away while one man is singled out and dragged away by officers.

The state of Victoria has enforced one of the most draconian coronavirus lockdowns in the developed world, with authorities giving themselves the powers to enter homes without a warrant and also seize people’s children.

TRENDING: Americans against unconstitutional mask mandates

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

