A security guard pulled a gun on a mob of protesters that stormed a New York City federal building that houses the FBI and the Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the

New York Post reported, citing video posted to social media.

Image source: WABC-TV video screenshot

What are the details?



The video, which was recorded Wednesday afternoon inside 26 Federal Plaza, shows a female guard who works for a private firm Paragon Systems pointing a gun at protesters who had breached the lobby, the paper said.

“It got intense,” another guard told the Post on Thursday morning. “We are out here every day putting our lives on the line so that everyone else can be safe.”

Here’s the clip, which was originally posted to Instagram:

The paper said about 100 demonstrators marched for 90 minutes to the federal building — and it all stemmed from a recent whistleblower complaint that immigrant women detained in Georgia received hysterectomies without consent.

Police told WABC-TV that the Abolish ICE demonstrators forced their way into the lobby of the building.

More from the Post:

Protesters — some carrying signs reading “ICE & DHS agents of genocide” — occupied the lobby, clapping and chanting as they squabbled with news photographers, incorrectly claiming that they were not allowed to take their photos without “consent.” The walkway leading to the building was spray-painted “FREE THEM ALL” and a security booth was tagged “QUIT YOUR JOB!!” as a lone officer sat inside it. And the doors at its Duane Street entrance were smashed and covered with plywood Thursday.

Image source: WABC-TV video screenshot

The paper noted that the incident involving the security guard pulling her gun occurred toward the end of the protest and demonstrators left in about 20 minutes.

The Post said that neither Paragon — which provides security at federal buildings around the country — nor ICE immediately returned messages. But the New York Daily News noted that Federal Protective Service said the incident is under investigation.

So far no arrests have been made in the incident, WABC reported.

