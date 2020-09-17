https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/09/17/video-shows-social-distance-rule-at-cnns-bidentownhall-being-suspended-during-commercial-break/

At CNN’s drive-in town hall with Joe Biden Thursday night, COVID-19 was obviously one of the main topics. As a matter of fact, Biden talked about wearing masks and social distancing on numerous occasions, but one of those rules was obviously suspended during at least one commercial break:

Joe Biden and Anderson Cooper are making a point of social distancing during the CNN Town Hall while on the stage. But when they think they’ve gone to commercial break, they get so close to each other that Biden is whispering in Cooper’s ear: pic.twitter.com/ClZXrxFfSo — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) September 18, 2020

Social distancing only when the cameras are rolling

pic.twitter.com/AuDIWuH1YS — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 18, 2020

Maybe Biden and Cooper should say they were having a protest so it’s considered acceptable:

Where’s the outdoor government court to issue them a fine???https://t.co/bWl2VmbogC — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) September 18, 2020

Can you catch Covid if the cameras aren’t rolling? — Steve Bell (@stevebell70) September 18, 2020

You sure he wasn’t actually sniffing his hair? https://t.co/mk73oMxffP — Major Patriot (@MajorPatriot) September 18, 2020

Covid can’t be transmitted when the cameras arent rolling, everyone knows this. https://t.co/Xliyi6kkeL — Wyatt (@DaGreatGamblino) September 18, 2020

Biden’s social distancing pretense plays out just like the media’s mask on mask off shenanigans… complete hypocricy https://t.co/n9FPkvZlOt — Feisty Cat (@FeistyCat on Parler) (@CHHR01) September 18, 2020

Maybe the media rules for town halls featuring Democrats are the same as for riots — it’s perfectly safe if the substance of what’s being done is “acceptable.”

Do as I say, not as I do. — Vanilla 🇺🇸 (@vanilladotcom) September 18, 2020

That’s how it usually works, so pardon our skepticism.

