At CNN’s drive-in town hall with Joe Biden Thursday night, COVID-19 was obviously one of the main topics. As a matter of fact, Biden talked about wearing masks and social distancing on numerous occasions, but one of those rules was obviously suspended during at least one commercial break:

Maybe Biden and Cooper should say they were having a protest so it’s considered acceptable:

Maybe the media rules for town halls featuring Democrats are the same as for riots — it’s perfectly safe if the substance of what’s being done is “acceptable.”

That’s how it usually works, so pardon our skepticism.

