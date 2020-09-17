https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/09/17/voxs-aaron-rupar-calls-president-trumps-promotion-of-patriotic-education-extremely-fashy/

President Trump announced Thursday that, in what can only be seen as a direct rebuke to critical race theory and the New York Times’ 1619 Project, which has been adopted by several major school districts into their history curriculum, he’d be signing an executive order establishing something called the 1776 Commission to promote patriotic education. “The legacy of 1776 will never be erased,” he said.

“The legacy of 1776 will never be erased.” 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/ybOyA1kjQn — The White House (@WhiteHouse) September 17, 2020

As Twitchy reported, PBS News’ Yamiche Alcindor tweeted “an important note … as President Trump gears up to attack the 1619 Project.” Nikole-Hannah Jones is a “national treasure” and “we should all be grateful for the 1619 Project.” Just another unbiased, taxpayer-funded White House correspondent laying out the facts, that’s all.

Vox journalist Aaron Rupar thought Trump’s call to teach about American exceptionalism had a particularly fascist note about it:

So let me get this straight, teaching your kids to have pride for their country is… fascist? https://t.co/4vFwqeqiiL — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 17, 2020

It’s “extremely fashy.”

Who else’s panties were in a bunch over the announcement of the 1776 Commission? The Atlantic’s Adam Serwer for one, and also Vox’s Jane Coaston:

Demanding state approved “patriotic history” is political correctness, not a repudiation of it. — Adam Serwer🍝 (@AdamSerwer) September 17, 2020

Demanding that the state subsidize the teaching of nonsensically false pseudo-history about the inherent evil of America is political correctness. https://t.co/g9FTUix1bN — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) September 17, 2020

If you want to privatize education and then teach what you want, welcome to the libertarian side. If you want the state to subsidize education, it gets to set standards. The baseline standard should be not teaching bulls***. That doesn’t mean whitewashing American history. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) September 17, 2020

So the state should subsidize a new project in which America is always cool and right and awesome, a Common Core of Patriotism — Jane Coaston (@cjane87) September 17, 2020

A vision of America being “always cool and right and awesome” is not the one proposed by that WH panel. — Anders Hagstrom (@Hagstrom_Anders) September 17, 2020

Yes, we missed the part about teaching that America “is always cool and right and awesome,” but just the thought of it really seems to have upset some people.

A “patriotic education” that “celebrates the truth about our nation’s great history” does not fill one with confidence. — Jane Coaston (@cjane87) September 17, 2020

Terms like “patriotic education” are only bad when that education requires you to lie outright or by omission. The panel the WH put together

doesn’t seek to erase or minimize the evil of slavery and the various forms of oppression that followed. Jiang Qing they are not. — Anders Hagstrom (@Hagstrom_Anders) September 17, 2020

“A long and imperfect journey to becoming the land of the free and home of the brave”

Q- what’s wrong with this

A- nothing because imperfection is human and to have flaws makes you a person. — The Biscuit’s Gravy (@TheBiscuitsGra1) September 17, 2020

We’d have to go back and listen to the entire speech again, because we might have missed the part where Trump said slavery would no longer be taught in schools.

Go look at all the responses under Rupar. I don’t think there’s a way to ever find peace with these people. They have such a seething hatred of America. Sad. — Lord Pendergast 🇺🇸 (@AnrdewK) September 17, 2020

The comments to that dude’s thread is pretty gross. — L.J. (@lalasugarloaf) September 17, 2020

The replies from that thread are sad and clueless. — John Griffin (@trammgr) September 17, 2020

The comments under it are cancer. The people on the left shouldn’t be trusted to tie their own shoes. — Tim Rush 🌟🌟🌟 (@timrush74) September 17, 2020

The lunatic left needs to get a dictionary. Patriotism is completely different from fascism. — crazy alien (@combatvet77) September 17, 2020

Again with the projection. These liberals/America haters can’t come up with legit arguments so they project. It’s tiresome and lazy. — Cscheids45 (@cscheids45) September 17, 2020

There is no compromise with the Left anymore. They hate America and want to destroy it. We love America and want to save it. There is no middle ground there. That’s the conclusion I keep coming back to whenever I try to think of a possible a solution to this mess. — D1gitalDrag0n (D1gitalDrag0n – Parler) (@D1gitalDrag0n) September 17, 2020

@atrupar must be drunk tweeting again. He doesn’t know what a fascist is. If he did, he’d know that he’d be imprisoned or worse for what he’s said in the past and continues to say about @realDonaldTrump. The fact that he’s still free to tweet nonsense is evidence to contrary. — Mitesh Raval (@RavalMitesh) September 17, 2020

I guess I’m a fascist then — OSCAR🇺🇸 (@mirise_oscar) September 17, 2020

This editor has a theory about progressives: They lack true self-esteem and can’t allow themselves to be associated with anything that isn’t perfect. America isn’t perfect, so instead, they rebel against it and praise things they have no experience with, like socialism. Conservatives, on the other hand, can acknowledge America’s flaws but also celebrate the corrections it’s made — and the libs can’t stand it.

The radical left: “America is a wicked, racist country.” Trump’s speech: “America is not a wicked country, and we are going to push back against such nonsense.” Blue checkmarks: “Trump promotes a divisive vision of this country in terrible and disturbing speech.” — Bo Winegard (@EPoe187) September 17, 2020

