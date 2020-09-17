https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/09/17/voxs-aaron-rupar-calls-president-trumps-promotion-of-patriotic-education-extremely-fashy/

President Trump announced Thursday that, in what can only be seen as a direct rebuke to critical race theory and the New York Times’ 1619 Project, which has been adopted by several major school districts into their history curriculum, he’d be signing an executive order establishing something called the 1776 Commission to promote patriotic education. “The legacy of 1776 will never be erased,” he said.

As Twitchy reported, PBS News’ Yamiche Alcindor tweeted “an important note … as President Trump gears up to attack the 1619 Project.” Nikole-Hannah Jones is a “national treasure” and “we should all be grateful for the 1619 Project.” Just another unbiased, taxpayer-funded White House correspondent laying out the facts, that’s all.

Vox journalist Aaron Rupar thought Trump’s call to teach about American exceptionalism had a particularly fascist note about it:

It’s “extremely fashy.”

Who else’s panties were in a bunch over the announcement of the 1776 Commission? The Atlantic’s Adam Serwer for one, and also Vox’s Jane Coaston:

Yes, we missed the part about teaching that America “is always cool and right and awesome,” but just the thought of it really seems to have upset some people.

We’d have to go back and listen to the entire speech again, because we might have missed the part where Trump said slavery would no longer be taught in schools.

This editor has a theory about progressives: They lack true self-esteem and can’t allow themselves to be associated with anything that isn’t perfect. America isn’t perfect, so instead, they rebel against it and praise things they have no experience with, like socialism. Conservatives, on the other hand, can acknowledge America’s flaws but also celebrate the corrections it’s made — and the libs can’t stand it.

