The Washington Post and other major news outlets are calling out Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden for his claim Thursday night at a televised town hall event that President Trump could have prevented every death from the coronavirus pandemic, which started in China.

“If the president had done his job … from the beginning, all the people would still be alive,” Biden said at the CNN event. “All the people – I’m not making this up. Just look at the data.”

The Post said in response that Biden is “making this up.”

“There is no data to support this, even if the president had moved rapidly in January to deal with the coronavirus and been able to persuade the Chinese leadership to be more forthcoming about the situation,” the paper stated.

Nearly 947,000 people worldwide have died as a result of the virus, which started in late 2019 to early 2020. Among those who have died are at least 197,00 in the United States, many of them elderly or with pre-existing medical conditions.

Politico was also critical of Biden’s statement, writing that his statement “vastly overstated what protections could have worked against the virus.”

