Totally unbiased PBS News White House correspondent Yamiche Alcindor seemed to take it personally Thursday when President Trump took a shot a the New York Times’ 1619 Project, of which historians have asked for “prominent corrections” — even the folks at The Bulwark admitted it rests on bad history. Schools are integrating it into their history curriculums anyway, and that seems to be just fine with liberal journalists.

Replying to Alcindor’s tweet, Washington Post media critic Eric Wemple asked President Trump which essay in the 1619 Project he found the least compelling.

He’s the expert, apparently. Even the lead on the 1619 Project said it’s about the narrative, not history, so we guess the essays could be “compelling.” They compelled a lot of historians to ask for those prominent corrections.

