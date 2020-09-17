https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-biden-repeatedly-refuses-to-call-china-an-opponent-when-pressed-by-cnn

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden repeatedly refused to call China an “opponent” on Thursday when he was pressed multiple times by CNN anchor Anderson Cooper.

WATCH:

Joe Biden repeatedly refuses to call China an opponent pic.twitter.com/keIkkQJ4Zk — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) September 18, 2020

