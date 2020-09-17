https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/watch-children-egged-pro-trump-rally-video/

This Trump rally incident was filmed by Laura Witzke who is running for senate in Delaware. She won the primary and will face incumbent Chris Coons.

Witzke stated, “So we’re out here at the Trump-fest. And I wanted to show you what these hateful liberals did to a little child. Look, this is what happened. They drove by and they threw eggs at little children. And they have-. We’re waiting on the police to get here. But look. It’s all in her hair. And she was standing there so I wonder if these Democrats are going to allow these acts of violence. They’re assaulting- This is a hate crime right here. Just for being Conservative, little children getting egged. It’s disgusting.”

Witzke continued, “Like I said, we have called the police and they’re on their way. So stay tuned. We’ll keep you updated on what happened. Please come out and show your support.But you know this is just what the Democratic Party really is. This is what the Democrat Party allows. We have to build something better for our children for their future because the radical left will throw eggs at little children. The radical left with their profanities at little children. And that is not what we’re about. We’re about protecting our liberties, our freedoms, our freedom of speech. You shouldn’t have to worry about being assaulted on the street by far-left radical communists. Nope. Thank you. Come on out. We’re still at a crossroads. I’ll keep you updated on what happens.”

After her primary win Witzke said, “Hi, everybody. I just wanted to hop on here and say we did it. Thank you so much for your support, Delaware. Thank you for your casting your vote for me this year. As we gear up to take it to Chris Coons in November, I look forward to the GOP rallying behind me, I look forward to the GOP rallying behind America first. Cause we will not stop. We will keep fighting hard and we will keep fighting for the America First movement. But I wanted to hop on here and thank you all so much for your support. We’re really excited. And we’re geared up and ready to go. So America first.”

Witzke is calling for more funds to the police during this time of civil unrest.

Witzke stated, “The only changes I would make to the police force is more funding for more equipment, more guns and more police officers, especially now. We have to back the blue because they have been keeping us safe. And if we don’t support them and we move to defund them, to replace them with therapists, there will be anarchy, complete anarchy in our streets.”

