A Fox News panel fell into a long period of awkward silence on the air when former House Speaker Newt Gingrich mentioned the fact that billionaire activist George Soros has funded the election campaigns of progressive prosecutors across the nation.

The dead air time happened when the panel on the Fox News show “Outnumbered” was discussing the violent riots in response to the death of George Floyd.

“The No. 1 problem in almost all the cities is George Soros-elected, left-wing, anti-police, pro-criminal district attorneys who refuse to keep people locked up,” Gingrich said.

“Both [Kamala] Harris and [Joe] Biden have talked very proudly about what they call progressive district attorneys. Progressive district attorneys are anti-police, pro-criminal, and overwhelmingly elected with George Soros’s money. And they are a major cause of the violence we are seeing because they keep putting the violent criminals back on the street.”

Panel member Melissa Francis, without contesting any of the facts presented by Gingrich, said, “I’m not sure we need to bring George Soros into this.”

Gingrich responded: “He paid for it.”

Fox News contributor Marie Harf then claimed: “No he didn’t. … George Soros doesn’t need to part of this conversation.”

Puzzled, Gingrich said: “OK? … So it’s verboten?”

There was a long pause before anchor Harris Faulkner said the panel would “move on.”

The Washington Examiner noted Soros, a Hungarian-born billionaire and philanthropist, long has been financially tied to groups and politicians with the same social justice mission as the Black Lives Matter movement.

Patrick Gaspard, the president of the Soros funded Open Society Foundations has said, “If we’re going to say ‘black lives matter,’ we need to say ‘black organizations and structures matter.”

“In addition to political lobbying, which Soros reportedly spent at least $48 million on in 2019 alone, the 90-year-old with a net worth of roughly $8 billion, has poured tens of millions into political campaigns across the country, specifically in races for district attorney,” the Examiner said.

Soros supported the campaign of St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner, who has released arrested rioters and looters, claiming lack of evidence.

Gardner also filed charges against a white St. Louis couple for “brandishing” weapons while defending their property after Black Lives Matter protesters stormed through a gate and threatened them.

Soros donated more than $100,000 to a PAC supporting Gardner, the report said.

Why are some in the left so afraid of our mentioning George Soros’ name that they scream anti-semitic? It IS his name. He IS funding pro-criminal,anti police district attorneys. Why is the left afraid of the facts? — Newt Gingrich (@newtgingrich) September 9, 2020

“Why are some in the left so afraid of our mentioning George Soros’ name that they scream anti-semitic?” Gingrich wrote recently on Twitter. “It IS his name. He IS funding pro-criminal,anti police district attorneys. Why is the left afraid of the facts?”

