I went out to the DC school budget(s) [you have to look things up by school – I didn’t see a consolidated detailed budget for the system] and pulled up a random elementary school (Beers ES). 96% of the budget was for salaries. Only 13K of a 6.9M budget (482 students) was for “educational supplies”. [Security costs were 55K.]

Don’t forget that salaries includes more than classroom teachers – it also include administration (incl a psychologist, (2) social workers, and an “attendance counselor”), “early education”, (19) teacher/aide/coordinator “after school” positions, Conspicuously missing, though was a school nurse.

Typical budgeted cost per full teacher was around 110K each (I assume that is a fully loaded cost, since other references state that the median teacher salary in DC is around 65K, but the scale tops out at over 110K.

Does that give you a clue about why only 23% of 8th graders can read?

