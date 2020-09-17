https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/watch-live-pelosi-demands-trillion-dollar-bailout-for-blue-states/

Liberals intentionally ran their states into the ground. They might play stupid but it is a strategy

Then they drain the federal coffers to pay for it. Their constituents stay in the bottom of the barrel and the libs throw them fish food now and then. Conservatives flee and libs get a lock on the cities. It is a slow fom of conquest

I believe this is what Obama did when he became President. He created huge federal loan guarantees to bogus solar startups. The startups spent like pigs at the trough, and when they tanked, the federal government covered the debt.

In the case of some fake solar projects, China moved in and bought the factory equipment for pennies on the dollar. It was almost as if China had a shopping list

Even the Iran deal was to drain the US Treasury. The idea could not have come from Obama. Obama is more the type to send wifey and a load of friends and relatives to a luxury hotel on the government dime, and think he made a killing. Nation draining is the Soros technique of rigging the market.

