Watch Live — Trump speaks from Oval Office… Posted by Kane | Sep 17, 2020 | Citizen Free Press | 0 | https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/watch-live-trump-speaks-from-oval-office/Posted by Kane on September 17, 2020 1:02 pm CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE — CITIZEN FREE PRESS IS THE NEW DRUDGE, UPDATED 18 HOURS PER DAY! 5 Leave a Reply Subscribe newest oldest most voted Excellent move. Vote Up120Vote Down Reply September 17, 2020 1:46 pm The hand of God is on him. Tom Zimmer, the Hermit of Loreto Vote Up80Vote Down Reply September 17, 2020 1:47 pm prester kahn Needless to say I didn’t see this on my TV news…. Vote Up40Vote Down Reply September 17, 2020 1:57 pm Scooby Deaux Such a racist! CNN will never show you thisBut if transposes verb and adjective, its a four alarm fire Vote Up00Vote Down Reply September 17, 2020 2:14 pm Grate news for Indian National Culture who Matter! Vote Up10Vote Down Reply September 17, 2020 2:27 pm Share this:TwitterFacebook You Might Like Share: Rate:
5
Leave a Reply
Subscribe
newest oldest most voted
Excellent move.
Vote Up120Vote Down
September 17, 2020 1:46 pm
The hand of God is on him.
Tom Zimmer, the Hermit of Loreto
Vote Up80Vote Down
September 17, 2020 1:47 pm
prester kahn
Needless to say I didn’t see this on my TV news….
Vote Up40Vote Down
September 17, 2020 1:57 pm
Scooby Deaux
Such a racist!
CNN will never show you this
But if transposes verb and adjective, its a four alarm fire
Vote Up00Vote Down
September 17, 2020 2:14 pm
Grate news for Indian National Culture who Matter!
Vote Up10Vote Down
September 17, 2020 2:27 pm