By Wayne Allyn Root

I hope you read my first commentary on what’s happening in Vegas and how it threatens to destroy America. Here is Part II. It’s even more shocking. It’s even more dangerous to the future of America.

Have you seen Joe Biden’s pledge to literally destroy America’s suburbs with low income housing? Don’t take my word for it. It’s in Biden’s campaign platform. If you escaped the massive crime wave, violence, rioting, looting and burning of the big cities by moving to a nice, quiet, safe suburb, don’t get too comfortable. Biden and the Democrats want to share the pain and misery. They want to send all that violence and unrest back to you, special delivery.

What’s that saying? “What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas.” Well Biden wants “What happens in the violent big city, to happen in your suburbs too.”

You don’t have to wait to see what that feels like. It’s happening now to my beloved Vegas. You’ll want to hear this story. It’s a frightening warning for America.

I’ve lived in Vegas for almost 20 years. The world-famous Vegas Strip is the world’s favorite playground and tourist destination. Of course, to stay that way, it has to be safe. I’ve never feared for my life for one second on the Vegas Strip, or in any of our billion-dollar hotels.

But something changed about three months ago. Something terrible. Something rotten. Because of Covid-19, our city was closed for two months. Back in June, to jump-start our local economy, hotel owners decided to lower prices dramatically. $300, $400 and $500 rooms were suddenly available for under $100 for the first time in decades. At the same time, airlines offered dirt cheap flights to Vegas. Guess what happened? “Low rates attracted low class.” Our great town was literally invaded by a criminal element the likes of which, we’d never seen before.

For the past 90 days since Vegas re-opened with the cheapest hotel and airfare rates in decades, our world class city is now a low-class city. Vegas is suddenly the thug and punk capital of America. Instead of high- class conventioneers wearing $1,000 suits, our streets our now filled with gang bangers wearing pants below their asses. These crowds of low-lives have turned Vegas into a combination of Chicago, Baltimore and Detroit.

Don’t take my word for it. It’s been the talk of the town. It made the front page of the newspaper. World famous Wynn Resort is even suing the thugs who brawled in their lobby, to try to salvage their brand name. It’s that bad.

Many police officers listen to my Vegas radio show. I’ve heard from them. They’re scared for Vegas. They’re scared for their own lives. They report a massive crime wave on the Strip…in hotel lobbies…in shopping malls…even at the airport. I’ve been sent dozens of videos of fistfights and massive 20-on-20 gang fights all over the Strip.

Dozens of Strip employees have sent me emails begging for help. They are afraid to go to work. They’ve never seen crowds like this in their decades working on the Vegas Strip. Employees at the fanciest hotels in town such as Bellagio, Wynn, Encore and Aria contacted me, reporting stories of gang violence, drug overdoses, rapes, robberies, and a tsunami of wrecked hotel rooms.

Our most beautiful and upscale mall, Fashion Show, was overrun by mobs of menacing thugs so dangerous looking that Vegas locals have literally abandoned the mall.

Wynn (perhaps the classiest resort hotel in Vegas) just announced a lawsuit against the punks, thugs and gang bangers who brawled in the middle of the lobby of Encore Resort.

Things got so bad, the media reports the Vegas police leadership has met with hotel owners and is demanding hotels raise their prices. When was the last time you ever heard of police telling hotels to raise prices? Well it just happened in Vegas.

What’s my point in this story? This is a test run for what Joe Biden and Democrats want to do to your suburban city, or neighborhood. This isn’t about race. It’s about class. Some people have none. Some people are just bad to the bone. They bring trouble with them wherever they go. Whatever city or neighborhood they touch, is ruined.

When Joe Biden talks of bringing low-income housing to the suburbs, this is exactly what will happen to your streets, your neighborhood, your malls. Overnight your safety, security and quality of life will be ruined by Biden’s plan.

Low income housing brings the exact same criminal element as the people currently (and I hope temporarily) invading the Vegas Strip.

They scare decent people. They intimidate. They steal. They assault and rape. And yes, they murder too. Not to mention my fans report many floors of Vegas hotels smell like a marijuana dispensary.

Trust me, you don’t want this crowd in your city, your neighborhood, your malls, or your hotel lobby. But this is exactly Joe Biden’s plan. These are his Democrat voters.

This was a trial run for what’s planned for your nice suburban neighborhood, if Biden wins control of the White House. Sadly, my beloved Vegas is the canary in the coal mine.

Take it from this Las Vegan. Be afraid, be very afraid. Vote Trump like your life depends on it. Because it does.

Wayne Allyn Root is the host of the nationally-syndicated radio show, “Wayne Allyn Root: Raw & Unfiltered” on USA Radio Network from 6 PM to 9 PM EST M-F. Listen live at http://usaradio.com/wayne-allyn-root/

