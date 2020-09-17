https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/09/17/what-changed-before-kaitlan-collins-drank-the-water-at-cnn-she-was-very-outspoken-about-soros-blm-and-the-media-watch/

Gosh, what changed, Kaitlan?

Kidding, we know what changed …

Watch this.

Kaitlan Collins (now CNN) says Soros manipulates the media pic.twitter.com/lhLFfnMDA8 — Jewish Deplorable 🇺🇸 (@TrumpJew) September 17, 2020

But wait, there’s more!

Here’s another gem where she says that Soros is funding BLM:pic.twitter.com/WxWr6AjwQM — Jewish Deplorable 🇺🇸 (@TrumpJew) September 17, 2020

She was so informed before she went to CNN.

Sort of like S.E. Cupp.

We’re certain there is something in the water there.

Lol @kaitlancollins who is rude to the press sec and POTUS and whines about masks but takes hers off when she thinks the cameras are off??? Not a reporter 🇺🇸🐸 — ❤️we are newzzzz❤️ (@JerseyGirl19991) September 17, 2020

Yup, the same.

Ask @RepBrownley how much of @georgesoros money went into her campaign. He funds a whole organization that is targeting me on her behalf. While at the same time funding #BLM go figure 🤷🏽‍♀️#CA26 — Ronda Kennedy (@Ronda4Congress) September 17, 2020

HOOBoy.

What in the world happened to her. — Flawsome 🇺🇸 (@Fritzi87601232) September 17, 2020

CNN, that’s what.

What a chameleon! No intrinsic values. My opinion is determined by those who pay me the most. — Moshe O’Leary (@Rupm4) September 17, 2020

Also known as the media.

Yup.

***

