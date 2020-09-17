http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/RGuWQzPerQI/

Governor Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI) said Thursday on MSNBC that President Donald Trump moving forward with indoor campaign rallies was “denying this virus is still a very real threat.”

Whitmer said, “He’s going to be going into quote/unquote swing states and having these rallies, and it’s just — it’s so disturbing because we know, we have made an incredible sacrifice. We put this virus on. We got serious about it. We ramped up testing. We save thousands of lives. We reengaged our economy. Some of our kids are back in school. We’re on the cusp of flu season. Yet you see this behavior from the leader of the free world who is going in and denying this virus is still a very real threat, that it’s still deadly. He knew this for months on end and has deceived the public.”

She added, “We’re going to see, I think, more people as a consequence get sick, and we’re doing our best to keep our numbers down and ramp our testing up and keep our positivity rates low. Michigan is a leader we have made great strides, but this undermines all of that and jeopardizes our economy, and it jeopardizes the health of our people.”

