Earlier this week, Democratic presidential vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris ventured out with California Gov. Gavin Newsom to areas that have sustained significant damage due to wildfires:

Climate change is real. pic.twitter.com/iy1uuRpyQr — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) September 15, 2020

Spent time surveying a burn site with @GavinNewsom in an area that has been devastated by the recent wildfires in California. I’m incredibly grateful for the courage of our brave firefighters and those who have come near and far to help those fleeing the destruction. pic.twitter.com/EHSUPgkOsl — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) September 15, 2020

But apparently Harris and Newsom were a little too busy posing for dramatic photos to make sure the property owners were OK with them being there:

Auberry family says Harris and Newsom trespassed in damaged home for photo op https://t.co/epJhgJOVhD — I did not and will not vote for him. Calm down. (@jtLOL) September 17, 2020

More:

The home on Auberry Road is still under an evacuation order, so the owners have not been able to check up on their property themselves yet. “This isn’t just devastation, this is our lives. This is where we grew up, these are our memories. And to not have that – to feel so helpless – and I guess that’s what we’ve all been thinking, is that we were so helpless. Because we weren’t there, we haven’t gotten to deal with our loss. Instead, we’re having to watch it play out on social media and news.” Senator Harris told reporters filming her around the property, “These are the stories behind these fires.”

But Harris and Newsom weren’t interested in the stories. Which means it’s up to the actual victims to tell those stories.

Here are relevant Facebook posts from the property owners’ children, Trampas and Bailee Patten (via Fox 26 News):

Just gross. But not at all surprising given who we’re dealing with.

This is so painfully on brand for Newsom that it hurts https://t.co/fGG4o9FV4i — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 17, 2020

On-brand for both of those phony jerks.

These two people couldn’t be more in love with themselves. — Turbo (@Turbo23600013) September 17, 2020

Never let a crisis go to waste! — 🇺🇸 Mike a.k.a. Proof 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 (@ProofBlog) September 17, 2020

Garbage people gonna garbage — Allison (@SalmonCzar) September 17, 2020

