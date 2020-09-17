https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/chris-rock-rips-democrats-focus-impeachment-instead-covid-19/

Comedian Chris Rock blamed Democrats for wasting time impeaching President Trump while the coronavirus pandemic was beginning to spread across America.

The impeachment proceedings began Dec. 18, 2019, in the House — the first known case of COVID-19 was reported in China two days later. After the House voted to impeach Trump, the Senate held weeks of testimony in a trail, eventually voting to acquit the president of all charges on February 5, 2020.

Rock put the blame squarely on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA).

“It was totally up to Pelosi and the Democrats,” Rock said, the New York Times reported. ““Their thing was, ‘We’re going to get him impeached,’ which was never going to happen. You let the pandemic come in. Yes, we can blame Trump, but he’s really the 5-year-old,” Rock saaid.

“Did you ever see that movie The Last Emperor, where like a 5-year-old is the emperor of China? There’s a kid and he’s the king. So I’m like, it’s all the Democrats’ fault. Because you knew that the emperor was 5 years old. And when the emperor’s 5 years old, they only lead in theory. There’s usually an adult who’s like, ‘OK, this is what we’re really going to do.’”

Rock took aim at both parties, though. “Put it this way: Republicans tell outright lies. Democrats leave out key pieces of the truth that would lead to a more nuanced argument. In a sense, it’s all fake news.”

“Part of the reason we’re in the predicament we’re in is, the president’s a landlord. No one has less compassion for humans than a landlord,” he joked.

