The founder of The New York Times’ 1619 Project hit back at criticisms from President Donald Trump who recently called for a “patriotic curriculum” to be offered in public schools in the United States.

While commemorating the 233rd anniversary of the Constitution’s signing, Trump said he would sign an order for more patriotic education to be taught through a program called the “1776 Commission.”

The president’s proposal seems to run counter to the 1619 Project, which was launched in 2019 by New York Times writer Nikole Hannah-Jones. The initiative brought attention to the recurring effects of slavery and highlighted how Black Americans have contributed to the United States.

The project’s title refers to the year a ship arrived on American soil carrying the first enslaved Africans.

The 1619 Project earned Nikole Hannah-Jones the Pulitzer Prize, which published on the 400th anniversary of slavery in America.

On Thursday, Hannah-Jones tweeted a response to Trump’s idea.

“These are hard days we’re in but I take great satisfaction from knowing that now even Trump’s supporters know the date 1619 and mark it as the beginning [of] American slavery,”Hannah-Jones tweeted.

“1619 is part of the national lexicon. That cannot be undone, no matter how hard they try,” Hannah-Jones tweeted.

In early September, Trump responded to news that California would be using the 1619 Project in its curriculum by threatening to pull funding from the state.

“Department of Education is looking at this. If so, they will not be funded!” Trump tweeted.

