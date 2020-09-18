https://www.theepochtimes.com/2-south-carolina-boys-taken-from-their-bedroom-overnight-police-say_3505339.html

Authorities in South Carolina are asking for the public’s help to find two boys who were abducted from their bedroom.

Matthew Kinman, 9, and Jerry Kinman, 7, were taken from their home in Aiken, South Carolina, on Sept. 17, said officials with the City of Aiken.

Officials said that Nancy Christina Kinman, 31, is wanted for questioning about where the missing boys are.

She is said to be driving a maroon 2005 Toyota Camry with South Carolina license plate SIY391.

Matthew is described as 4 feet tall, 90 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. Jerry is described as 4 feet and 55 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Nancy Christina Kinman was described as 5 feet 2, 185 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes, officials said.

“The juveniles are listed in [National Crime Information Center]. If located, please hold and notify Aiken Public Safety immediately,” said the city.

Officials said Friday that two girls from Aiken, identified as 13-year-old Emily McCarty and 10-year-old Mary “Madison” McCarty, were found on Thursday. They were both unharmed, reported the Post and Courier. Their case appears to be separate from the Kinmans’ case.

Anyone with information about the boys’ whereabouts asked to call Public Safety: 803-642-7620. Information can also be provided anonymously via Midlands Crime Stoppers: 888-274-6372.

Other details were not released.

