https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/ag-barr-explains-healthy-justice-department-slips-really-thinks-obama-mueller-gang/

Attorney General William Barr gave a speech at Hillsdale College on Wednesday where he addressed many topics in an eloquent and thoughtful way.

As the Democrats and their media continue their attempts to tarnish this great AG’s name, AG Barr continues to bring justice back to the Justice Department. He shared his thoughts on the law and politics on Wednesday night at Hillsdale College.

AG Barr delivered a thoughtful speech on the importance of political accountability in the criminal-justice system at @Hillsdale, which the media is now completely distorting. Read it in full, free from the media’s usual hysteria:https://t.co/jx9UQV8CHP — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) September 17, 2020

AG Barr was not so indirect when sharing his thoughts on the recent indictments coming out of the Southern District of New York (SDNY) where four individuals (Steve Bannon, Brian Kolfage and two others) connected to President Trump who requested donations to build a wall on the Southern Border, were then attacked by the SDNY for wire fraud:

We should not prosecute someone for wire fraud in Manhattan using a legal theory we would not equally pursue in Madison or in Montgomery, or allow prosecutors in one division to bring charges using a theory that a group of prosecutors in the division down the hall would not deploy against someone who engaged in indistinguishable conduct. We must strive for consistency. And that is yet another reason why centralized senior leadership exists—to harmonize the disparate views of our many prosecutors into a consistent policy for the Department. As Justice Jackson explained, “we must proceed in all districts with that uniformity of policy which is necessary to the prestige of federal law.”

He also claimed:

Even the most well-meaning people can do great damage if they lose perspective. The road to hell is paved with good intentions, as they say.

He then discussed his thoughts on special counsels:

This was of course the central problem with the independent-counsel statute that Justice Scalia criticized in Morrison v. Olson. Indeed, creating an unaccountable headhunter was not some unfortunate byproduct of that statute; it was the stated purpose of that statute. That was what Justice Scalia meant by his famous line, “this wolf comes as a wolf.” As he went on to explain: “How frightening it must be to have your own independent counsel and staff appointed, with nothing else to do but to investigate you until investigation is no longer worthwhile—with whether it is worthwhile not depending upon what such judgments usually hinge on, competing responsibilities. And to have that counsel and staff decide, with no basis for comparison, whether what you have done is bad enough, willful enough, and provable enough, to warrant an indictment. How admirable the constitutional system that provides the means to avoid such a distortion. And how unfortunate the judicial decision that has permitted it.”

AG Barr used the Arthur Andersen case as an example of prosecutorial abuse. (This case was led by Robert Mueller and Andrew Weissmann, the same two people who led the corrupt Mueller gang more than a decade later.) Then he made a dig at former AG Jeff Sessions who blindly turned over his duties to Rod Rosenstein and the Mueller gang:

employees versus going after an entire corporation. Cites Arthur Anderson prosecution – an interesting choice. And Barr said leadership of an organization cannot blindly defer to subordinates – another interesting reference given #DurhamReport @CBSNews — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) September 17, 2020

Then Barr came out and just said it – his thoughts on the buffoons in the Mueller gang:

Holy Crap Honey Badger gloves are off! pic.twitter.com/ZKpS1074oB — Karli 🇺🇸 (@KarluskaP) September 17, 2020

BOOM – his conclusion and the timing of this speech are important.

