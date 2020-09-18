https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/victoria-taft/2020/09/18/abc-reporter-says-covering-trumps-vegas-rally-was-like-fallujah-marine-begs-to-differ-n941628

Marine Corporal Robert Mitchell administered first aid to his wounded buddies while engaging terrorists, including hand-to-hand combat. Benjamin Gonzalez threw himself over a fellow Marine to protect him from a grenade. Aubrey McDade evacuated to safety three of his wounded brothers by himself (pictured in the middle above). But, sure, to ABC’s Jonathan Karl a Trump rally is just like both Battles of Fallujah. Just as covering a Trump visit to France is like the Battle of Belleau Wood or D-Day.

Karl, who lives in the Washington, DC bubble and apparently believes that masked-autocrat Muriel Bowser is the mayor of everybody, was scandalized when some of those hillbillies in Las Vegas attended a campaign rally for President Trump when it moved inside. Don’t they know there’s a pandemic going on?! Apparently, Karl was shocked that some people ventured inside, screamed and had a blast at the rally without social distancing in some cases. Good Lord, I hope he didn’t spend the night looking at the Vegas strip. Gambling at Caesars? I’m shocked that there is gambling in this establishment!

As White House reporter for ABC News, Karl is a full-time scold. His near-daily question of the president is a variation of why did you lie about the coronavirus and kill people?! Bob Woodward said so! And so, he and his press corps buddies are going all mayor of Nashville about what the actual chances are of getting the virus. Take as an example, Anderson Cooper’s and Joe “Mask Mandate” Biden’s on-camera and off-camera behavior at the Thursday night CNN town hall. When they both thought the show was safely into a commercial, they threw off the yoke of their public coronavirus rules and instead huddled in a close “tell Vlad I’ll have more flexibility after the election” tête-à-tête when they thought the cameras were off.

Mask-mandate Joe whispering sweet nothings to @andersoncooper. Just didn’t know the cameras were still rolling… pic.twitter.com/o9fPB1n5FH — Pete Hegseth (@PeteHegseth) September 18, 2020

The press corps, who on a rare night off can probably be seen in a packed Georgetown salon, participating in a protest riot, or standing in a scrum of strangers awaiting a table at Mastros, were in high dungeon over the president moving his rally inside. They refused to cover it en masse.

Crowd awaits start of Trump rally inside manufacturing plant in Henderson, NV., outside Las Vegas. It’s the 1st indoor rally for Pres Trump since June 23. Only some supporters wearing masks. None are observing social distancing. Trump Campaign says all received a temp check. pic.twitter.com/rwhZmO64Sv — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) September 14, 2020

Newsbusters reported reactions of several dumbstruck White House reporters who thought the inside rally was reckless.

Zeke Miller of the Associated Press, who succeed Karl as president of the White House Correspondents Association, praised “the professionalism of the White House travel pool in a difficult and potentially hazardous situation Sunday evening,” pledging to keep pushing the White House “for necessary health and safety precautions.” […] “They just don’t care,” said April Ryan, White House correspondent for American Urban Radio Networks. “It bothers me not to be there. I’ve even found myself shouting at the TV a question I wished were being asked. But we have families who depend on us. We are not immune.”

It apparently never occurred to Ryan that she could have gowned-up, gotten her temperature taken with the rest of the heathen, and covered the event. It’s so much more satisfying to play martyr, however.

OVERWROUGHT: ABC’s Jon Karl compares covering indoor Trump rally in Vegas to “taking your family with you to Fallujah.” https://t.co/6R0v7BUg1q — NewsBusters (@newsbusters) September 17, 2020

Of course, it was Karl’s super-spreader-stupidity that made people sit up, blink their eyes, and say “wha?”

In Karl’s world, covering Trump’s campaign event was just like taking your family into a war zone where there’s shooting from every direction, hand grenades, and no Marquess of Queensberry rules.

That’s right. The National Journal reported that Karl’s reaction to the last-minute move of the rally to inside was tantamount to bringing your family to Fallujah, Iraq.

Karl, who has worked in war zones, said the contagious nature of the pandemic makes it different from shooting wars. “This is not like embedding with the Marines in Fallujah,” he said. “It is like you are taking your family with you to Fallujah.”

Oh, he “has worked in war zones” so he must know what he’s talking about.

Trump’s campaign mocked the media for giving a pass to “mostly peaceful” riots by mobs of people all over the country.

If you can join tens of thousands of people protesting in the streets, gamble in a casino, or burn down small businesses in riots, you can gather peacefully under the 1st Amendment to hear from the President of the United States,” the campaign said in a Sunday statement leading up to the rally.

The Trump rally tonight in Henderson, NV will be INDOORS. This is his first indoor rally since Tulsa. Statement from campaign: pic.twitter.com/479wDDMBbN — Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) September 13, 2020

Retired Marine, Mike Rosen, who fought and was wounded in the second battle of Fallujah known as Operation Phantom Fury, thought that Karl needed a refresher.

@jonkarl I was in Fallujah, going to a Trump rally is nothing like Fallujah. How about thanking God, our founding fathers, and veterans for the 1st Amend so people like you can say stupid things and have it be protected.

https://t.co/7FGzXSXljn@jonkarl I was in Fallujah, going to a Trump rally is nothing like Fallujah. How about thanking God, our founding fathers, and veterans for the 1st Amend so people like you can say stupid things and have it be protected. @VictoriaTaft @JaredWOgden — M. Rosen (@SmprFi1775) September 18, 2020

