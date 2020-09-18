https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/freezing-local-media-biden-flees-podium-without-taking-questions-minnesota-speech-video/

Joe Biden arrived to the Carpenters Union Training Center just outside of Duluth, Minnesota Friday afternoon in his first visit to the state in nearly 3 years.

Biden’s speech on Friday was essentially the same speech of lies he delivered last night during CNN’s town hall.

Biden delivered a short speech then wandered away from the podium without answering any questions from the approved pool of reporters.

This is after Biden froze out local media and told local reporters they were not welcome into his event.

Biden’s campaign once again blasted loud music at the conclusion of his speech in order to drown out reporters.

The media sycophants gave Biden a round of applause as he wandered off and put his mask on backwards.

