https://thehill.com/opinion/white-house/517084-are-we-ready-for-a-wave-of-violence-after-the-election

We must prepare now for the possibility of violence following Election Day 2020. If it turns out to be a close or contested election, extremists on both sides likely will use the controversy as an excuse to riot, loot and attack.

This will not be a repeat of the contested 2000 presidential election, when the disputes were taken to court and ultimately resolved by the Supreme Court in a controversial 5-4 decision along partisan lines. The loser then, Democrat Al Gore, accepted the decision and told his followers to do the same.

But this is not 2000, the candidates are not George W. Bush and Al Gore, and the mood of the nation is not what it was 20 years ago. This is a very different and far more dangerous time. We are a more divided nation. Violence is in the air in many of our cities and has received a degree of legitimacy from people on both sides who should know better. We are not adequately prepared for the possibility of violent reactions to an election which may well seem unfair to people on one side or the other, depending on the outcome.

ADVERTISEMENT

A perfect storm may be just over the horizon, if not already here in some respects: a pandemic which may get worse by early November; difficulties in voting — whether deliberate or simply a function of the pandemic; high unemployment, especially among the poor and lower-middle class; continued racial protests sometimes morphing into violence; massive wildfires in the West that each side blames on the other; rabid hatred of opposition candidates, fueled by the media taking sides and demonizing the opposition; criticism and defunding of, lack of support for, and physical attacks on police that disincentivize many officers from aggressively preventing or responding to violence; the reported unwillingness of some district attorneys to prosecute violent protesters with whose goals they may agree; fear among some political leaders of alienating the Black Lives Matter movement; weaponization of the justice system for partisan advantage; widespread distrust of governmental institutions and leaders, as well as of the media; and many Americans in foul moods caused by isolation and other difficulties.

These components of a perfect storm do not guarantee that there will be violence — but they surely increase the likelihood that violent extremists, and perhaps even people who up to now have not engaged in violence, may very well take to the streets instead of (or in addition to) the courts. Both sides are gearing up for anticipated court battles, as well they should. We must also be preparing for potential street battles, however.

Preventing and responding to violence should be a bipartisan concern. Neither political side ultimately benefits from lawlessness; both sides benefit in the long run from stability and the rule of law. Only the most extreme elements on both sides, who want revolution rather than evolution, benefit from violence.

Yet there are those on both sides who subtly apply a different standard to violence, depending on its source. Some on the left “understand,” if not justify, violent reactions to perceived racial injustice and police misconduct. Some on the right “understand,” if not justify, violence against those who would tear down our nation, destroy statues of our Founders and attack our police.

Both of these are wrong. There must be a single standard for condemnation of violence, regardless of its source or reason. Our Constitution and laws provide peaceful remedies for wrongs, regardless of the source or the reason. The rule of violence is the antithesis of the rule of law. Both political parties and candidates should announce — now — that they condemn all violent reactions to the election, while supporting all appropriate legal remedies. The Justice Department should be coordinating — now — with state and local law enforcement officials; Attorney General Barr should establish — immediately — a bipartisan task force to anticipate and prepare for any post-election violence.

ADVERTISEMENT

The key to preventing and responding to post-election violence is bipartisan actions and words. If violence is encouraged, even subtly, by either side, it will persist and escalate. We all have a stake in preventing violence, because its targets tend to be random and opportunistic. In the riots and looting of recent months, the victims have included minority store owners and others who were merely in the wrong place at the wrong time. And when violence spreads, it provokes counter-violence, as we’ve seen repeatedly during this unrest. We all are potential victims.

The time to act is now, before the outcome of the election is known and while we still can speak out and act against violence in a united, bipartisan manner. Once the election is over — and especially if it produces the kind of uncertain outcome reminiscent of 2000 — it will be too late to present a united front against violence that almost certainly will be perceived as supporting one side or the other.

What is at stake is nothing less than the rule of law that benefits all Americans, regardless of party affiliation. We must preserve it against mob violence, whatever its source or reason. If we are to preserve the rule of law after the election, we must prepare to act before the voting begins.

Alan Dershowitz, professor emeritus at Harvard Law School, served on the legal team representing President Trump during the Senate impeachment trial. He is an author whose newest book is “The Case For Liberalism in an Age of Extremism” available on Kindle. Follow him on Twitter @AlanDersh.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

