Yesterday, CNN was all over AG Bill Barr for comparing COVID19 restrictions to slavery:

Yeah, just another CNN chyron that chose snark over substance.

Here’s what Barr said, via CNN’s Manu Raju:

Not sure we would’ve gone that route, but it’s quite clear that he’s not comparing the lockdowns to slavery.

Of course.

And CNN’s got to make the most of a golden opportunity like this:

Raju asked several GOP senators for their thoughts on Barr’s remarks:

CNN wants so badly for this to be a bona fide scandal.

Because journalism.

Sad but true.

CNN gets the ball rolling, the Biden campaign picks it up and runs with it.

In other words, CNN’s work here is done.

