(MEDIAITE) Americans will be banned from downloading the popular Chinese app TikTok from Sunday.

According to a Friday press release from the US Department of Commerce, “Any provision of service to distribute or maintain the WeChat or TikTok mobile applications, constituent code, or application updates through an online mobile application store in the U.S.” will in a few days become prohibited.”

If a deal is not made between the United States and TikTok before November 12, merely using the app will also be forbidden.

