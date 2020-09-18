https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/09/18/astonishingly-almost-impossibly-stupid-alyssa-milano-claiming-the-constitution-does-not-protect-women-goes-so-very-wrong/

Alyssa Milano believes the US Constitution does not have protections for women.

Stop laughing.

Ok, laugh a little.

You know what, laugh a LOT, because this is some seriously ridiculous nonsense.

The US Constitution does not have protections for women. That’s why we are fighting so hard to get the Equal Rights Amendment passed. Join the fight at @ERACoalition: https://t.co/a6GFeECD0T#ERANow — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) September 17, 2020

Does she really think the Constitution excludes women?

Wow.

Annnd as usual, Alyssa shut down anyone who she doesn’t follow from commenting on her post.

But that didn’t keep people from quote-tweeting her which honestly makes it even worse.

You should try reading the document sometime https://t.co/VXbbC8Ikyy — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) September 18, 2020

But it has lots of big words and no pictures!

How can you possibly fix this level of ignorance? https://t.co/PZ1GLeTlsN — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) September 17, 2020

You can’t.

@Alyssa_Milano is now protecting her brand of insanity, by only allowing those she follows to reply to tweets. #ifyoucantstandtheheat — unapoligeticalywhite (@djspbb) September 18, 2020

I think twitter invented the ‘let me stop smart people from replying to me’ feature specifically for Alyssa Milano. She is astonishingly, almost impossibly stupid. — RexGoesForth (@RexGoesFourth) September 18, 2020

Emphasis on “read.” — Matthew Betley (@MatthewBetley) September 18, 2020

We could always break out the puppets and crayons.

Bold of you to assume she can read. — “I’m not just pro-life, I’m pro eternal life.” (@MaclunkeySolo) September 18, 2020

It is in cursive. 😂 — 🄶🄸🄼🄿 (@Justasimian1) September 18, 2020

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

I wonder if it’s ever embarrassing to continually display such a high level of ignorance? — ConservativeNole (@SpearItSports) September 18, 2020

Not when you can shut down any comments disagreeing with you.

I see she has “echo chamber mode” activated — JEL (@covelifer) September 18, 2020

I didn’t think we cared about genders anymore, @Alyssa_Milano… — Gary Timpe (@garytimpe) September 18, 2020

She won’t be happy until the Constitution specifically enumerates rights to Alyssa. — American Savage Chris (@ChrisBradley133) September 18, 2020

Alyssa has the right to bear arms?

Heh.

Note that her post doesn’t even allow for comments. What a dumpster fire. — Jeff Zicker (@jeff_zicker) September 18, 2020

Which is the usual with any Alyssa Milano tweet.

Yup.

***

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

