https://thehill.com/homenews/media/517020-biden-cnns-cooper-mocked-after-breaking-social-distancing-rule-during-town

Democratic presidential nominee Joe BidenJoe BidenCast of ‘Parks and Rec’ reunite for virtual town hall to address Wisconsin voters Biden says Trump should step down over coronavirus response Biden tells CNN town hall that he has benefited from white privilege MORE and CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Thursday were mocked on social media after a former producer at the network flagged that the two men moved closer to each other, breaking social distancing guidelines, as the network went to a commercial break during a town hall event.

“Joe Biden and Anderson Cooper are making a point of social distancing during the CNN Town Hall while on the stage. But when they think they’ve gone to commercial break, they get so close to each other that Biden is whispering in Cooper’s ear,” wrote former CNN senior digital producer Steve Krakauer in a tweet that included video.

Joe Biden and Anderson Cooper are making a point of social distancing during the CNN Town Hall while on the stage. But when they think they’ve gone to commercial break, they get so close to each other that Biden is whispering in Cooper’s ear: pic.twitter.com/ClZXrxFfSo — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) September 18, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

The tweet came after Cooper informed viewers at the top of the program that he would keep his distance from Biden in following coronavirus guidelines.

“As you can see, I’m not wearing a mask tonight. I tested negative for coronavirus this morning. Still, I’ll be keeping my distance, as will all of the participants in tonight’s town hall who are here,” Cooper said at the top of the drive-in town hall from Moosic, Pa.

The Biden-Cooper close exchange quickly drew reactions, mostly from conservatives, on social media.

Social distancing only when the cameras are rolling

pic.twitter.com/AuDIWuH1YS — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 18, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Where’s the outdoor government court to issue them a fine???https://t.co/bWl2VmbogC — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) September 18, 2020

LOL! @CNN, @AC360, and @JoeBiden are pretend practicing social distancing at tonight’s #CNNTownHall, but watch what happens when they think the cameras are off and you can’t see them anymore! Frauds! pic.twitter.com/eGeiJHonic — Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) September 18, 2020

The former vice president took questions from voters in a parking lot in what the network called a “drive-in town hall.”

The event came two days after President Trump Donald John TrumpHR McMaster says president’s policy to withdraw troops from Afghanistan is ‘unwise’ Cast of ‘Parks and Rec’ reunite for virtual town hall to address Wisconsin voters Biden says Trump should step down over coronavirus response MORE held a town hall on ABC. Biden and Trump are set to square off for the first presidential debate on Sept. 29 in Cleveland.

Ratings for the CNN Biden Town Hall will be available Friday afternoon.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

