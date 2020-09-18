https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/biden-falsely-claims-trump-not-mention-covid-sotu-loses-train-thought-minnesota-speech-uh-um-know-video/

Joe Biden arrived to the Carpenters Union Training Center just outside of Duluth, Minnesota Friday afternoon.

This is Biden’s first visit to Minnesota in over 1,000 days and he totally froze out local reporters.

Only approved pool reporters can cover Biden’s Minnesota event.

Biden on Friday AGAIN falsely claimed President Trump did not mention the Coronavirus during his SOTU speech in February.

Joe Biden made the same false claim last night during his CNN town hall. He’s basically repeating his same recycled speech full of lies again today.

WATCH:

Joe Biden again falsely claims that President Trump did not mention the coronavirus during the State of the Unionhttps://t.co/lnrKBgRL7j pic.twitter.com/HomB2qgVQO — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 18, 2020

President Trump did mention the Coronavirus during his SOTU speech.

“We are coordinating with the Chinese government and working closely together on the Coronavirus outbreak in China. My administration will take all necessary steps to safeguard our citizens from this threat.” Trump said in February.

Roll the tape!

Pres. Trump at #SOTU: “We are coordinating with the Chinese government and working closely together on the coronavirus outbreak in China. My administration will take all necessary steps to safeguard our citizens from this threat.” https://t.co/VUOgoeHScA pic.twitter.com/VE1yd7VfKd — Good Morning America (@GMA) February 5, 2020

Biden also lost his train of thought on Friday. The teleprompter couldn’t save him.

“I think I was saying to you, uh, that uh, um, that uh, you know [the thing]”.

WATCH:

Joe Biden: “I think I was saying to you, uh, that uh, um, that uh, you know” pic.twitter.com/ObpOvKyLsd — Tommy Pigott (@TCPigott) September 18, 2020

