https://hannity.com/media-room/biden-jill-puts-notes-on-my-mirror-when-she-wants-me-to-when-i-shave-to-get-messages-across-to-me/
BIDEN on ???: ‘Fast-Food Workers’ Forced to Sign ‘Non-Compete Agreements’ But They Don’t ‘Have Secrets’
posted by Hannity Staff – 9.08.20
Former Vice President Joe Biden continued his gaffe-filled campaign over the weekend; strangely asserting that fast-food workers are forced to sign “non-compete agreements” so they can’t earn “five more cents.”
“You had thousands of employees making an hourly wage having to sign non-compete agreements. So if you work at Burger King, you can’t go across town to McDonald’s to try and get five more cents. All designed to do nothing, just keep wages down, you could not go!” said Biden.
“It’s not like you have a secret, these are people making an hourly wage. Just doing their job. They were told they can’t even bargain!” he added.
Watch Biden’s bizarre comments above.
BIDEN on ???: Joe Tells Tom Hanks He Was Sworn-In as Vice President in January of 2018
posted by Hannity Staff – 8.19.20
Democratic Nominee Joe Biden continued his gaffe-filled convention Tuesday night; telling actor Tom Hanks he was sworn in as Vice President in 2018 before correcting himself.
“40 years later, to the month in January of 2018… I found myself in a circumstance… where, uh, actually 2012, I found myself standing in the same spot I was standing 40 years earlier,” said Biden. “I was waiting for a black man to come and pick me up, from Philadelphia, a guy named Barack Obama to take me to Washington to be sworn in as Vice President.”
Joe Biden repeatedly forgets he was first inaugurated as vice president in 2009: “January of 2018…I mean excuse me 2012”pic.twitter.com/pw3dVL6yoQ
— Tommy Pigott (@TCPigott) August 18, 2020
Watch Biden’s comments above.