A Catholic organization has launched a campaign to deliver the truth about where the Biden-Harris ticket stands on several issues – notably, on abortion.

Catholic Vote is the group running a $9.7 million ad campaign in six swing states to draw attention to Democrat Joe Biden’s campaign for president (see example below). Brian Burch, who heads the organization, tells OneNewsNow that Biden, who professes to be a devout Catholic, took a stand on abortion 47 years ago – but has drastically reversed that stand over the years.

“He began as pro-life; he moved to pro-abortion; and now he’s even in favor of taxpayer funding of abortion,” Burch summarizes. “Of course, for Catholics the sanctity of life is the foundational issue. The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops called abortion the preeminent issue because of the number of lives lost and because it takes place within the sanctuary of the family.”

The group spokesman argues that based on the former vice president’s history, Biden’s stance also could limit religious freedom.

“So under the Obama-Biden administration, an order of Catholic nuns – the Little Sisters of the Poor, who take a vow of chastity to take care of our elderly fellow citizens – was sued repeatedly by the Obama-Biden administration in an attempt to compel them to violate their conscience and to pay for abortion drugs,” he states.

“Joe Biden’s record makes clear he will not protect our Catholic values or defend our way of life. For Catholics who cherish [their] faith and their freedom to live it, a Biden presidency represents an existential threat,” Burch adds in a press release.

Catholic Votes hopes to reach 2,000 people who lead parishes in the six key states to spread the word impacting at least five-million voters. It has also produced a voters’ guide that assesses where the two presidential tickets stand on seven issues, including health care, immigration, education, American workers, and judges.