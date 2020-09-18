https://hannity.com/media-room/biden-they-would-in-fact-denied-that-opportunity-including-downriver-line-of-what-has-to-be-done/

Joe Biden continued to confuse millions of viewers on CNN Thursday night; launching a baffling rant about supply chains, products ‘Made in America’, corporate jobs, and “downriver lines”… or something.

“They would in fact, denied that opportunity. I would also make it clear when you, in fact, It’s gotta be, if any of that is being purchased… It will, we will not… Including the downriver line of what has to be done… You can’t do what he’s doing now. You can’t do where, he’s giving tax breaks, and in fact, go overseas, bring there, and then import back!” said Biden.

Man, this guy is just so hard to follow pic.twitter.com/TR5VxX2AUp — Benny (@bennyjohnson) September 18, 2020

“The chain is overseas, and they bring it back cheaper. So, I’m going to make sure that it’s made in America. I mean, and I believe that,” he added.

Watch Biden’s meandering rant above.

