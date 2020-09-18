https://thehill.com/homenews/media/517132-biden-town-hall-draws-33-million-viewers-for-cnn

CNN’s drive-in town hall for Democratic nominee Joe BidenJoe BidenCast of ‘Parks and Rec’ reunite for virtual town hall to address Wisconsin voters Biden says Trump should step down over coronavirus response Biden tells CNN town hall that he has benefited from white privilege MORE scored about 3.3 million viewers for the network, marking the highest viewership of the dozens of town halls CNN has hosted with presidential hopefuls since early 2019.

The network finished second in the cable news race on Thursday night to Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Tucker CarlsonOVERNIGHT ENERGY: Cheney asks DOJ to probe environmental groups | Kudlow: ‘No sector worse hurt than energy’ during pandemic | Trump pledges ‘no politics’ in Pebble Mine review Trump pledges ‘no politics’ in Pebble Mine review Trump ABC town hall pulls in fewer viewers than ‘America’s Got Talent,’ NBA, Fox News MORE, who delivered 4.6 million viewers in the 8 p.m. EDT hour, according to early figures from Nielsen Media Research.

The 3.3 million viewers who tuned in for Biden’s town hall near his hometown of Scranton, Pa., far surpassed the previous record of 1.96 million who watched CNN’s town hall with Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisScott Walker helping to prep Pence for debate against Harris: report California family frustrated that governor, Harris used fire-damaged property for ‘photo opportunity’ Moderna releases coronavirus vaccine trial plan as enrollment pushes toward 30,000 MORE (D-Calif.) in January 2019.

In the younger 25-54 demographic that advertisers covet most, Fox News averaged 774,000 viewers during the Biden event, which ran from 8-9:15 p.m. EDT. CNN was second in the category with 732,000 viewers, followed by MSNBC, which netted 352,000, according to early Nielsen figures.

Fox’s coverage of President Trump Donald John TrumpHR McMaster says president’s policy to withdraw troops from Afghanistan is ‘unwise’ Cast of ‘Parks and Rec’ reunite for virtual town hall to address Wisconsin voters Biden says Trump should step down over coronavirus response MORE‘s campaign rally in Wisconsin was the second most-watched offering of Thursday evening, scoring 4.4 million viewers from 9:15-10:30 p.m.

Biden and Trump are set to square off for the first presidential debate on Sept. 29 in Cleveland. “Fox News Sunday” anchor Chris Wallace Christopher (Chris) WallaceCNN to host first ‘drive-in town hall’ with Biden on Thursday The Memo: Warning signs flash for Trump on debates Sunny Hostin slams ‘misogynistic, racist, homophobic’ Joe Rogan after his offer to moderate debate MORE will serve as moderator.

The first general election debate of the 2016 presidential campaign drew 84 million viewers, making it the highest-rated debate in television history.

