At a CNN town hall Thursday night, Joe Biden claimed President Trump is responsible for every person who died of COVID-19 in the United States.

“If the president had done his job, had done his job from the beginning, all the people would still be alive. All the people — I’m not making this up. Just look at the data. Look at the data,” the Democratic presidential nominee said.

The Democratic-friendly Washington Post and Politico were among many who weren’t buying it.

“Actually, Biden is making this up,” the Post said, noting that even nations praised for their handling of the virus have suffered deaths.

“There is no data to support this, even if the president had moved rapidly in January to deal with the coronavirus and been able to persuade Chinese leadership to be more forthcoming about the situation,” the Post said.

Politco said Biden “vastly overstated what protections could have worked against the virus.”

See Biden’s remark:

Biden claims Trump is responsible for every single person who has died from COVID-19: “If the president had done his job, had done his job from the beginning, all the people would still be alive. All the people — I’m not making this up. Just look at the data. Look at the data.” pic.twitter.com/Z6tkk9NzHi — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) September 18, 2020

