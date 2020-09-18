http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/NoHimK713xA/

While speaking to reporters on Friday, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee former Vice President Joe Biden stated that the replacement for Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg should not be nominated until after the election, stating that “the voters should pick the president and the president should pick the justice for the Senate to consider. This was the position the Republican Senate took in 2016, when there were almost 10 months to go before the election. That’s the position the United States Senate must take today.”

Biden said, “[T]here is no doubt, let me be clear, that the voters should pick the president and the president should pick the justice for the Senate to consider. This was the position the Republican Senate took in 2016, when there were almost 10 months to go before the election. That’s the position the United States Senate must take today. And the election’s only 46 days off. I think the fastest justice ever confirmed was 47 days, and the average is closer to 70 days. And so, they should do this with full consideration and that is my hope and expectation what will happen.”

