Microsoft founder and billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates said President Donald Trump’s coronavirus travel ban “accelerated” the spread of the pandemic.

In a preview clip from a “Fox News Sunday,” Gates said that the travel ban “seeded the disease here.”

Gates said, “We created this rush, and we didn’t have the ability to test or quarantine those people, so that seeded the disease here. You know, the ban probably accelerated that, the way it was executed.”

Anchor Chris Wallace asked, “I just want to pick up on that. You’re saying that the travel bans made this situation worse, not better?”

Gates replied, “March saw this incredible explosion. The West Coast coming from China, and then the East Coast coming out of Europe, and so even though we’d seen China and we’d seen Europe, that testing capacity and clear message of how to behave wasn’t there.”

