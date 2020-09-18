https://www.theblaze.com/news/black-americans-demonstrate-against-blm

A viral video is making the rounds across the internet, featuring black anti-Black Lives Matter protesters in various stages of discussion about the movement, what it means to be black in America, and what “black lives matter” really means as a concept.

At the time of this reporting, the video — published on the Daily Wire’s

Facebook page — has been shared more than 4,000 times.

What are the details?

The video begins with one man passionately speaking out against the Black Lives Matter movement.

Here are some of his key quotes:

“They’re full of hate. Nobody listen to them. Don’t listen to them. Don’t try to understand them. Why? They are full of hate. You don’t need it. America don’t need it.”

“In a black neighborhood, black-on-black crime is real. … White people aren’t doing anything to them.”

“White people voted Barack Obama in for eight years. … Everything that the blacks could be crying about should have did it on his watch. And they didn’t.”

“I’m black, 52, I’m not oppressed. Ain’t nobody oppressing me. America’s more free than it’s ever been.”

“Some little young, 19-year-old black person. ‘They been through this.’ They ain’t been through nothing. They’re creating it! They’re creating a problem that does not exist like they’re talking about!”

“They don’t know who they’re mad at. Remember, this started with George Floyd. It went from George Floyd to now, it became the white people. Then it went from the white people, now it’s the whole system of America. They don’t know what they’re mad at. They don’t know what they’re bothered by. … Don’t get caught up in the hype. It’s all wrong.”

“The only people that’s oppressed in this world is people that embrace being oppressed.”

“If they are so bothered, why don’t they leave and go to Africa or to another country? If you’re that bothered with America, pack your stuff, hold a crusade, because I think some of us will put money up and help you leave.”

Image source: Facebook video screenshot

The video cuts to another man, who speaks out about his support of the police and what he believes “black lives matter” really means.

Here are some of his key quotes:

“I gotta be out here supporting the police. The people that we need. The people that stand in the gap for us when it comes to crime, when it comes to delinquency. … They’re being vilified across the board. It’s unacceptable.”

“They think it’s gonna be some type of utopia without the police. It makes no sense. … We all know when there’s a lack of police presence, crime goes up. Lawlessness goes up. Civil unrest goes up. … To abolish the police is an asinine concept that’s gonna do nothing but bring about the destruction of America.”

“The police are here for our benefit, not for our detriment.”

“Black Lives Matter has been hijacked by Antifa, by … first of all, it’s not even a legitimate cause. If we’re going to talk about Black Lives Matter, let’s talk about the abortion rate. The black abortion rate. Talking about more black babies being killed in New York City than birthed. … Black-on-black crime, [in] all these inner cities. … If we wanna really talk about black lives mattering, then we gotta be proactive in our approach to stop these black lives from being murdered and killed on the street. Black Lives Matter doesn’t really stand for black lives matter — it’s all about the narrative, and that’s all they’re trying to push.”

You can watch the men’s remarks — along with others — in the video below.

