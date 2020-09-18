https://www.theblaze.com/news/blm-activist-berates-cvs-manager

A woman filmed herself berating a CVS manager because he called the police on two men who were allegedly caught shoplifting. However, her attempt to shame the manager did not go as she planned, and it completely blew up in her face.

On Thursday, the Twitter account @CharinDC uploaded a video of her scolding a manager of a Washington, D.C., CVS store. The Twitter account has a bio supporting the Movement for Black Lives, or M4BL, organization and calls for police to be abolished. The account, which reportedly belongs to Charity Sade, claims she is an abolitionist, activist, writer, and comedian. She also included her pronouns in the bio. Her alleged website says, “coming soon,” and has a background that states: “Black Lives Matter.”

The CVS manager called the police when two men allegedly attempted to steal merchandise from the pharmacy. While the police officers were questioning the suspects outside, Sade begins recording, and within 30 seconds she questions the cop. The woman then demands the police officer’s badge number.

Sade then wrote a Twitter thread about the encounter with the hashtags: #BLM, #BlackLivesMatter, and #PeopleOverProperty.

“One officer told one of the men that their other person’s freedom was dependent on him being quiet. This is violent,” Sade wrote. “People know what happens when the police are called on Black folx! They value property over people.”

In typical cancel culture fashion, she included a photo of the CVS manager and shared the police officer’s badge number.

The woman then pursued the CVS manager into the store to confront him.

“I live in the neighborhood, I come to this CVS very often,” Sade says in an upward inflection. “May I ask why you called the police on those two men?”

“CVS policy dictates that if there’s shoplifters that exit the store with merchandise unpaid for, we should get the police involved,” he responded. “So I actually did not elect to press charges.”

“I said, ‘Hey look I just want them to know that they can’t come in anymore because they shoplifted,'” the manager calmly explained.

The woman argued that the stolen merchandise didn’t belong to the manager and that he was endangering the lives of the two alleged shoplifters.

“It’s not your merchandise. You decided to call the police on two black people that stole … allegedly took something from the store because you’re willing to uphold the policy and they could’ve lost their lives,” the wokescold told the manager.

The manager informed the woman that he follows the company’s policies and not her policies.

She asks, “So you’re willing to risk someone’s life for $30,000 a year?”

The agitated woman then asks for the man’s name and he responds, “My name is ‘store manager.'” She then asks a CVS employee what his name is, but she doesn’t respond.

“No one’s going to tell you my name when you’re in here videotaping us so that you can try and elicit some sort of violence, it’s not going to happen,” the manager informs the woman.

“Elicit violence against you? You just elicited violence against two black men by calling the police on them,” the woman replies.

The manager responds, “No, they peacefully got to walk away and one of them had a warrant and could have been arrested but the cops still let him go.”

“Listen to yourself, you work with black folks. You just remember that,” the woman says.

The manager gets the last word in the quarrel by saying his black coworkers “love me.”

The woman’s attempt to cancel the CVS manager completely backfired. After numerous people on Twitter started informing Sade that she was indeed the bad person in this video and not the CVS manager, she changed her Twitter handle from @CharitySade to @CharinDC in an attempt to hide her identity. Sade has since made her account private and deleted her Instagram account.

Before Sade nuked her own Twitter account, TheBlaze’s Jessica Fletcher O’Donnell captured the now viral video.

Does Sade Charity strike you as a hilarious comedian?

