A 33-year-old black man went on an anti-Trump rampage in Aliso Viejo, California, Wednesday evening, allegedly assaulting several females—including an 84-year-old woman—during a Trump rally.

One woman was reportedly hospitalized with a neck injury. The elderly woman was left battered and bruised by the attack.

“He took his hand way back like he was going to punch me, and [he] hit me right across the face!” Donna Snow told CBSLA. “Broke my earrings off.”

Cynthia Cantrelle-Westman told KTLA that the rally was was winding down when “this character out of nowhere came and we thought he was going to join our group.”

But the man, identified as Alvin Gary Shaw, appeared to be in the throes of a violent Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS) episode.

“You out here disrespecting my people!” he can be heard saying in video footage of the altercation.

He was “using profanity from the minute he arrived,” Westman told KTLA. Witnesses also said he blew smoke in the Trump supporters’ faces before physically attacking them.

Snow said the TDS sufferer “kept coming up to me and getting in my face and all he could say was the F-word.” She said he wouldn’t leave her alone.

“He took his cigar—whatever it was filled with, marijuana—whatever—he put it on my brand new Trump sign!” Snow exclaimed. “They’re not giving away Trump signs in California, okay? So that made me a little upset. And I said, ‘what are you doing? You can’t do that?!”

That’s when the brute allegedly punched her in the face. She managed to keep her balance, CBSLA reported, but another person was knocked to the ground while trying to help others. A third victim was reportedly taken to the hospital with a neck injury.

Shaw was armed with a small folding knife, which deputies later found in a nearby bush,

A retired police officer who was on the scene pulled his gun on the assailant as he attempted to flee, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

“Upon arrival, deputies found that a retired police officer from an agency outside of Orange County had detained an adult male subject,” said Sgt. Dennis Breckner.

Shaw was arrested “on suspicion of elder abuse, assault with a deadly weapon and assault and battery after allegedly attacking three people in attendance,” the sheriff’s office said.

