Blue check leftists on Twitter vowed violence in America if Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell attempts to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died Friday night at age 87.

Leftist writer Reza Aslan tweeted: “If they even TRY to replace RBG we burn the entire fucking thing down.”

He later tweeted: “Over our dead bodies. Literally.”

Writer Beau Willimon tweeted: “We’re shutting this country down if Trump and McConnell try to ram through an appointment before the election.”

Writer Laura Bassett threatened riots: “If McConnell jams someone through, which he will, there will be riots.”

She followed up with: “*more, bigger riots.”

A professor at the University of Waterloo tweeted: “Burn Congress down before letting Trump try to appoint anyone to SCOTUS.” He then protected his account on Twitter.

Author Marcus Carey tweeted: “Politics about to get really turnt up.”

McConnell issued a statement that said: “President Trump’s nominee will receive a vote on the floor of the United States Senate.

Podcaster Katie Herzog said she hoped McConnell suffered a stroke and became “brain dead” before that happened.

