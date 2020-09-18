https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/boom-trump-approval-hits-record-high-year-6-points-higher-obama-point-presidency/

President Trump’s Rasmussen approval rating surged to 53% on Friday.

This is despite the continued media onslaught over the coronavirus panic-porn and the continued and constant attacks on this president by the liberal mainstream media based on lies and smears.

Barack Obama had a 49% approval rating at the same point in his presidency. President Trump is four points better than Obama was at this same time in his Presidency.

President Trump has now had five days in a row greater than 50%.

What is more significant– President Trump has 52% approval from White voters, 33% approval from black voters and a 60% approval from non-White or Black voters.

This is a HUGE number and must terrify Democrats.

And, as Rasmussen reported earlier, Obama had a 95% positive media.

Broadcast coverage of President Trump is a 95% negative.

Fact Check: 1 – True 2 – True 3 – True 4 – True https://t.co/RNAgrJc8SZ — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) September 18, 2020

