Under President Donald Trump, America is leading the world as a force for peace. Perhaps nowhere is this more apparent than in the Middle East, where, as a result of his unwavering support for Israel, the president has succeeded in brokering the first Arab-Israeli peace deal in a quarter-century.

President Trump’s long record of being a champion of Jewish Americans and the Jewish state of Israel is unparalleled.

President Trump fulfilled a key campaign promise in 2018, when he moved the U.S. embassy in Israel to Jerusalem and recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. While many hysterical “analysts” predicted a wave of violence in response to President Trump keeping his word to the Jewish people and Israel, no such violence took place.

President Trump has continued his commitment to Jews and the state of Israel: One key example was the president’s vital action of ripping up the disastrous Iran nuclear deal that was entered into by the Obama-Biden administration. The Iran deal sent billions of dollars to the terrorist regime in Tehran, while allowing Iran to continue covert development of nuclear capability.

By getting out of the Iran deal, the president stood up for the national security of the United States and our key ally, Israel—and for the stability of the world, as a whole.

The most recent achievement in the Middle East by President Trump and key members of his team, including Senior Advisor Jared Kushner, Special Representative for International Negotiations Avi Berkowitz and U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman, is the first peace agreement between Israel and any major Arab nation since 1994, when Jordan became just the second Arab country to sign a peace treaty with Israel. As a result of the Trump administration’s artful diplomatic efforts, Israel has agreed with BOTH the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the Kingdom of Bahrain to exchange embassies and establish full diplomatic relations.

The peace agreement, dubbed the Abraham Accords, is a huge accomplishment and a major step in isolating the terror regime in Iran.

The beautiful thing is that this is only the tip of the iceberg—the Trump administration is already working with other Arab nations to build on the success of the Abraham Accords.

“As it is expected other Middle Eastern countries will follow in the footsteps of the UAE, this agreement could be a game changer that will turn the Middle East into a region of cooperation and prosperity,” explained Norwegian Member of Parliament Christian Tybring-Gjedde in his letter nominating President Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize, following news of the peace agreement between Israel and the UAE.

That prediction came true sooner than most could have expected, with Bahrain joining the accord in time to participate in a White House signing ceremony this week. There are now some expectations that Sudan, Oman and Saudi Arabia may soon enter into agreements with Israel, as well.

That is only possible under a Trump administration and is another reason, among a myriad of others, why President Trump must be re-elected.

Abraham Accords signing at the White House SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump unquestionably stands closely with Jews here in America, as well. The president has forcefully combated anti-Semitism, signing an executive order this past December that implements measures to fight back against rising anti-Semitism in the U.S., particularly on college campuses. In addition, the president signed the Justice for Uncompensated Survivors Today Act of 2017 into law, ensuring that Holocaust survivors and their heirs are able to receive restitution for property taken away by Nazi Germany and post-WWII communist governments alike.

Further, and very importantly, President Trump signed into law the “Never Again” Holocaust education bill, providing $10 million in federal funds to expand Holocaust education for future generations. That action by our president will help to ensure that the horrors of the Holocaust—in which six million Jewish people were slaughtered—will never happen again.

There is no place for hatred in a just world. Anti-Semitism is unfortunately still very real, including here in the United States, but President Trump is taking the necessary steps to combat this evil both at home and abroad.

Unfortunately, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden does not share that same commitment, refusing to combat anti-Semitism even within his own party.

Over the summer, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and several other prominent Democrats sent a letter to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, asking him to halt aid to Israel if it followed through with plans to apply sovereignty to parts of the West Bank.

There have been numerous other anti-Semitic attacks on Israel and Jewish Americans by Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), as well as similar support for intolerance and religious bigotry by the Democratic Party institutional apparatus itself. The Democrats, shockingly, gave a national platform to well-known anti-Semites—viz., Linda Sarsour and Tamika Mallory—during the Democratic National Convention in August.

The contrast between President Trump’s support for the Jewish people and for Israel, as compared to Joe Biden’s pandering to anti-Semites and support for Iran, is stark.

For the sake of Jewish Americans whose families have sought refuge in this beautiful country—as my family and I did—and for the sake of our Israeli allies, we must re-elect President Donald J. Trump.

Boris Epshteyn is strategic advisor to Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. and a co-chair of Jewish Voices For Trump.

The views expressed in this article are the writer’s own.

