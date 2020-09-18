https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/09/18/breaking-justice-ruth-bader-ginsburg-has-passed-away-at-age-87/

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has passed away “due to complications of metastatic pancreas cancer”:

She was 87:

Statement from SCOTUS:

And she dictated a statement before her death saying, “My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed”:

