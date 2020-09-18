http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/neSoCwfMKQE/breaking-justice-ruth-bader-ginsburg-has-passed-away.php

News breaking at this hour that Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has died at age 87.

If you thought this election was already thermonuclear, just wait for what happens over the next 72 hours—and seven weeks to the election for that matter. I’ll refrain for now on discussing all of that and allow for a decent interval of observation and remembrance, though I suspect that won’t be the case elsewhere.

We’ll be back tomorrow with more thoughts.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

