And you thought 2020 couldn’t get any more tense. On Friday night, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg finally lost her long battle with pancreatic cancer. The Court’s most outspoken liberal, Ginsburg had survived multiple bouts with cancer but finally passed away at age 87, the Associated Press reported.

While Ginsburg was a notorious liberal, twisting the text of the Constitution to support far-left causes like abortion, she was also an impressive and inspiring individual. A pioneer as a woman in the legal profession, she rose through the ranks while having children and raising a family.

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died this evening of complications from pancreatic cancer. She was 87. pic.twitter.com/D4DnIXux0l — SCOTUSblog (@SCOTUSblog) September 18, 2020

“Our Nation has lost a jurist of historic stature,” Chief Justice John Roberts wrote in a statement on Ginsburg’s passing. “We at the Supreme Court have lost a cherished colleague. Today we mourn, but with confidence that future generations will remember Ruth Bader Ginsburg as we knew her — a tireless and resolute champion of justice.”

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was sworn in August 10, 1993. Full video here: https://t.co/55NIHpatpZ RIP. pic.twitter.com/7SpFMvSiYR — CSPAN (@cspan) September 18, 2020

Her passing opens up one of the Court’s nine seats less than two months before the presidential election. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has said he would rush to confirm any justice nominated by President Donald Trump even shortly before an election.

When Justice Antonin Scalia died in 2016, McConnell refused to consider President Barack Obama’s Supreme Court nominee. Democrats have accused McConnell of having a double standard on a potential Trump nominee during an election year, but McConnell has insisted that when the president and the Senate majority represent two separate parties, they should wait to confirm a justice until the election.

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) tweeted the exact text of McConnell’s statement when Scalia passed away.

Instead of condolences, Schumer’s first reaction after RBG’s death is a word-for-word copy of McConnell’s statement after Scalia passed away pic.twitter.com/xDzAfxqnmm — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 19, 2020

Get ready for a tense political battle.

Last week, President Donald Trump released an updated list of potential Supreme Court nominees.

It remains unclear whether or not the president will nominate a justice so close to the election, but since the Democrats did away with the filibuster for judicial nominations, it seems likely the Senate could confirm a replacement for Ginsburg before the election. If the Senate did so, the Democrats would likely renew their calls to pack the Supreme Court after a Joe Biden victory.

Tyler O’Neil is the author of Making Hate Pay: The Corruption of the Southern Poverty Law Center. Follow him on Twitter at @Tyler2ONeil.

