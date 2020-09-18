https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/breaking-ruth-bader-ginsburg-is-dead/

CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE — CITIZEN FREE PRESS IS THE NEW DRUDGE, UPDATED 18 HOURS PER DAY!

This story is developing. Just hit the wires in the past 5 minutes.

Refresh page for updates.

Supreme Court says Justice Ginsburg has died of metastatic pancreatic cancer at age 87.

See below…from the Supreme Court pic.twitter.com/qofbtbPY3o — Greta Van Susteren (@greta) September 18, 2020

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Champion Of Gender Equality, Dies At 87 https://t.co/V0b7oSFYPy — NPR Politics (@nprpolitics) September 18, 2020