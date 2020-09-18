https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/breaking-ruth-bader-ginsburg-is-dead/

Posted by Kane on September 18, 2020 7:36 pm

This story is developing. Just hit the wires in the past 5 minutes.

Refresh page for updates.

Supreme Court says Justice Ginsburg has died of metastatic pancreatic cancer at age 87.

