https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/09/18/brian-stelter-promotes-dem-talking-point-about-trump-even-though-his-own-network-and-others-ruled-the-claim-to-be-misleading/

CNN’s Brian Stelter again helped do his part to spread around the Democrat talking points, this time by quoting a former member of the White House coronavirus task force who is cited in a New Yorker article:

And yet again somebody from CNN tripped over his own network:

Why yes — yes they did:

So did Politifact and FactCheck.org:

But Stelter has talking points to push, reality be damned!

One final thing about the person who made the misleading statement quoted in the New Yorker article:

Good question.

recent stories

