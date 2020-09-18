https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/09/18/brian-stelter-promotes-dem-talking-point-about-trump-even-though-his-own-network-and-others-ruled-the-claim-to-be-misleading/

CNN’s Brian Stelter again helped do his part to spread around the Democrat talking points, this time by quoting a former member of the White House coronavirus task force who is cited in a New Yorker article:

“It was shocking to see the President saying that the virus was a hoax, saying that everything was O.K. when it was not” —@OliviaTroye https://t.co/Q8XcjYkX6S — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) September 18, 2020

And yet again somebody from CNN tripped over his own network:

Wait! Didn’t CNN report that Trump never called it a hoax? 🤔 — Kerry (@KerryBarsotti) September 18, 2020

Why yes — yes they did:

Fact check: A Biden campaign ad misleadingly suggests President Trump called Covid-19 a “hoax” https://t.co/GUbXUhKcHb pic.twitter.com/cjjq8jc7zi — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) September 18, 2020

So did Politifact and FactCheck.org:

Video shows President Donald Trump saying COVID-19 is Democrats’ “new hoax.” Biden’s video is inaccurate. We rate it False.https://t.co/cQoUp8rIyl

Why is @brianstelter promoting a long-debunked smear? What happened to ‘Triple check before you share’? https://t.co/X6mR3RBxWS — johnny dollar (@johnnydollar01) September 18, 2020

“The Democratic super PAC Priorities USA Action has been running an ad falsely suggesting President Donald Trump called the coronavirus outbreak a “hoax.”…”https://t.co/ZHFjWX2hHk

Why is CNN promoting this long-debunked fake news? https://t.co/X6mR3RBxWS — johnny dollar (@johnnydollar01) September 18, 2020

But Stelter has talking points to push, reality be damned!

They did. Stelter is actively spreading false information. cc: @twittersecurity https://t.co/m4erX1cAH5 — Bryan Farris (@SaveFarrisLSU) September 18, 2020

One final thing about the person who made the misleading statement quoted in the New Yorker article:

So if she is lying about something the biased media has debunked why should anything else she say be believed?https://t.co/caVoCKTjfg — @TrickyDickPol (@trickydickpol) September 18, 2020

Good question.

