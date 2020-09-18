https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/busted-maskless-hypocrite-joe-biden-ignores-social-distancing-whispers-anderson-cooper-commercial-break-video/

77-year-old Joe Biden participated in a CNN town hall Thursday evening with host Anderson Cooper.

It was a total circus.

Most of the questioners were Democrat plants lobbing softballs at Biden.

Biden began the town hall by lecturing America on social distancing and mask wearing.

TRENDING: ANGRY LEFTIST Smacks 84-Year-Old Female Trump Supporter Across the Face at Trump Rally in Aliso Viejo — Beats Another Senior (VIDEO)

In a manic rant, Biden claimed that if Trump acted just one week earlier in his Covid response, not one person would have died from the Coronavirus.

“If the president had done his job, had done his job from the beginning, all the people would still be alive. All the people — I’m not making this up. Just look at the data. Look at the data,” said Biden.

At one point Joe Biden grabbed a mask and told everyone to mask up.

But as soon as CNN cut to commercial break, hypocrite maskless Joe Biden walked over to Anderson Cooper and whispered in his ear.

WATCH:

Joe Biden and Anderson Cooper are making a point of social distancing during the CNN Town Hall while on the stage. But when they think they’ve gone to commercial break, they get so close to each other that Biden is whispering in Cooper’s ear: pic.twitter.com/ClZXrxFfSo — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) September 18, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

